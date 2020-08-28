Petersburg fire station to hold grand reopening

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is hosting an open house at Fire Station 4 on Saturday as part of its grand reopening.
The station was abruptly closed down back in April, leaving firefighters angry over how the city handled it. But the city says the station located along South Sycamore Street was experiencing severe issues with mold, asbestos and outdated infrastructure.
In May, the city council approved making immediate repairs which are now finished.
The open house is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include tours of the updated facilities.
Face masks are required at the event.
