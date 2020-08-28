Over 20 missing kids rescued during two-week operation in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Twenty-six missing children were rescued during a two-week operation in Atlanta and Macon, Ga. during the month of August.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 26 children were rescued, 13 children were located, and nine suspects were arrested.
The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Georgia state and local agencies, led “Operation Not Forgotten” to rescue endangered missing children.
Additionally, investigators cleared 26 arrest warrants and filed additional charges for alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession, and custodial interference.
“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” said Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, these missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions. Other children were located at the request of law enforcement to ensure their well-being.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.