News to Know for Aug. 28: March on Washington; Hurricane Laura aftermath; RNC recap; 7-Eleven shooting; Road rage incident; VCU COVID-19 latest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.
Two local families from Central Virginia will be one of the thousands to attend.
Following the commemorative rally that will include remarks from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents several of the victims’ families, participants will march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in West Potomac Park, next to the National Mall, and then disperse.
Turnout in Washington will be lighter than initially intended due to city-imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit out-of-state visitors to the nation’s capital.
Remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and destruction and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warned a turn toward the east may spell new dangers for the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend.
Laura weakened to a tropical depression late Thursday, but forecasters said the possibility of more tornadoes and up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain was headed for the Tennessee Valley region before the system closed in on the Mid-Atlantic states by Saturday.
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States, Laura was blamed for six deaths as it barreled across Louisiana and parts of Texas.
Facing a moment fraught with racial turmoil, economic collapse and a national health emergency, Trump delivered a triumphant, optimistic vision of America’s future Thursday.
But he said that brighter horizon could only be secured if he defeated his Democratic foe, who currently has an advantage in most national and battleground state polls.
When Trump finished, a massive fireworks display went off by the Washington Monument, complete with explosions that spelled out “Trump 2020.”
One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Richmond.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a man is in custody.
Police said they are investigating a road rage shooting along the Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The glass door of the McDonald’s was shot out after being hit by bullets, police said.
Henrico police said there are also reports that a vehicle struck several other cars when it left the area.
The I-64 ramp to get on Route 360 was shut down while police recovered at least 20 shell casings found along the ramp.
Virginia Commonwealth University is now using residence halls to isolate students as COVID-19 cases increase on campus.
Plans to convert the Honors College residence housing into overflow space for the VCU Health System started in March. At the time, students said the school never told them about the project.
School officials say they are now working to relocate any classes, offices and labs impacted by the change.
On Aug. 28, Hanover County residents will be able to vote on the top three potential new names for the former Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
The committee plans to present the top choices to the school board on Sept. 8.
The school board will have the final vote.
“We must learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools” - Martin Luther King Jr.
