Local families participating in March on Washington

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two families from Central Virginia will be part of the thousands of people who will be participating in the March on Washington.
“We’re a family, we believe in America right? We believe that everyone is treated fairly and now more than ever we need to unite as a country,” Stanley Ray, a member of two of the families traveling to Washington, said.
The Stanley family left this morning to make their way to the nation’s capital.
The March on Washington will be commemorating 57 years on August 28, since Dr. King gave his ’I Have A Dream’ speech. The NAACP planned the event around the time of George Floyd’s death back in May.
The march will be one of several marches to remember Dr. King, but this year will also focus on discussions of ’the need to vote and racial equality’.
Speakers at the march are expected to start around 11 a.m. and will include the family members of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and others killed by police. The event will be live-streamed.
Officials with the march say they will be following all guidelines including wearing masks.
