Hot and Humid Today, Saturday storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday for impacts from the remnants of Laura
FRIDAY: Partly sunny or mostly cloudy, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon or evening storm possible, mainly north of RIC. Highs in the mid 90s, triple digit heat index. (PM Rain Chance: 40%). Rain chance climbs overnight.
First Alert: Watching for potential impacts from remnants of Laura Saturday. Severe weather is possible.
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Laura’s remnants race across VA. Timing appears to focus on 2-9pm. Scattered storms likely with some damaging winds possible. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Quick moving storms could bring around 1″ of rain. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers likely late in the day . Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. Rain Chance: 50%
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. PM storm chance. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.