Hopewell Schools receives $1.5 million in state grant to support year-round school

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is one of 10 school divisions statewide to receive state grants to help support year-round school.
The Virginia Department of Education awarded a total of $7.7 million in state funding to the divisions. Hopewell Schools was awarded $1.5 million to support programs at Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, New Hope Academy, Patrick Copeland Elementary. and Woodlawn Learning Center.
“An extended or year-round calendar can play a key role in a school division’s strategy to promote equity by providing the supports and services students need to be successful when they need them,” Lane said. “I congratulate the educators in these divisions for engaging families and building consensus within their school communities about the potential benefits of adopting or implementing non-traditional calendars — an especially challenging task given current limitations on in-person gatherings and discussions.”
The 2013 General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in response to a study that found the achievement of historically underperforming students improved faster with year-round learning programs.
Here is a list of the schools that were awarded grant funding:
- Bristol - $116,667 for an existing program at Joseph Van Pelt Elementary
- Carroll County — $21,668 for existing programs at Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladesboro Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, Hillsville Elementary, Laurel Elementary, Oakland Elementary, Regional Alternative Education Center, and St. Paul School
- Charlottesville — $93,313 for existing programs at Burnley-Moran Elementary, Clark Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary, and Venable Elementary
- Hampton — $1.2 million for existing programs at Bethel High, Hampton High, Kecoughtan High and Phoebus High
- Hopewell — $1.5 million for programs at Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, New Hope Academy, Patrick Copeland Elementary, and Woodlawn Learning Center
- Newport News — $1,821,115 for existing programs at Carver Elementary, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle, George J. McIntosh Elementary, Hidenwood Elementary, Horace H. Epes Elementary, L. F. Palmer Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary and Willis A. Jenkins Elementary
- Roanoke — $2,102,404 for programs at Garden City Elementary, Hurt Park Elementary, James Breckinridge Middle, John P. Fishwick Middle, Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Lucy Addison Middle, Morningside Elementary, Roanoke Academy for Math, and Westside Elementary
- Salem — $300,000 for programs at Andrew Lewis Middle, East Salem Elementary, South Salem Elementary, and West Salem Elementary
- Waynesboro - $600,000 for programs at Kate Collins Middle and Waynesboro High
Hopewell’s School Board decided in May to delay implementing a year-round school calendar until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
