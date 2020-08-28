Henrico police continue to investigate drowning of young girl at Hadad Lake

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department continues to investigate the drowning of a young girl that happened at Hadad Lake early in the month.
Henrico police were called to the 7900 block of Osboren Turnpike for a medical emergency just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. When they arrived, they delivered emergency aid to the girl who had been rescued from the pool area.
The girl was taken to VCU Medical Center and died the following day.
Detectives are now asking for videos or photos people may have from the day of the drowning.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Grant with Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.