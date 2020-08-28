Hanover Schools announce finalists for names to replace Lee-Davis, Stonewall Jackson

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has announced the three finalists for new names to replace the schools formerly named after Confederate leaders.
More than 10,000 responses were received through a poll regarding the new names for Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
The final three options for the middle school with the School Renaming Committee’s reasoning include:
- Creek Run: Represents the nearby creeks in the area that feed into the twin rivers, and suggests the flow from middle to high school.
- Mechanicsville: Reflects the geographical location served by the school and is easily identifiable to anyone in the Mechanicsville community.
- Willow Branch: Recognizes the prevalence of the strong and flexible trees found in the area and represents what our students strive to be.
The final three options for the high school with the School Renaming Committee’s reasoning include:
- Clearview: Promotes the perspective that the school should provide a clear view for the future and is a focal point in the Mechanicsville community.
- Mechanicsville: Reflects the geographical location served by the school and is easily identifiable to anyone in the Mechanicsville community.
- Twin Rivers: Pays homage to the Pamunkey and Chickahominy rivers, which provide the natural boundaries for the school community.
“The panel will submit a single name for the high school and a single name for the middle school for the School Board’s consideration by September 8,” the schools said.
Once the school board has chosen new names for the schools, new mascots will also be selected in a school-based decision.
Hanover students, faculty, staff, parents and other community members are encouraged to complete the poll on the finalist names. The poll will remain open through Sept. 3 and can be found, HERE.
