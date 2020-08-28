Employee tests positive for COVID-19 after distributing laptops in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An employee who participated in Chromebook distribution in Henrico has tested positive for COVID-19.
Henrico County Public Schools said in a statement to families of Rolfe Middle School, Adams, Baker, Mehfoud, Montrose, Seven Pines, Varina and Ward Elementary Schools, that the employee distributed laptops from Aug. 17-20 at Rolfe Middle School.
The school district says they were notified about the positive test result on Aug. 26. On Thursday, the School Health Services team began the process of ’contact tracing’ in order to determine additional possible exposures.
Co-workers and volunteers who were in close proximity to this individual last week for 15 minutes or more are now self-quarantining as a precaution
After consultation with health experts, there is no reason to believe that students and families would have been exposed during last week’s Chromebook distribution process, according to HCPS.
Rolfe Middle School was cleaned, sanitized and is safe for device distribution that is occurring today and next week.
