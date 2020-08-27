Woman finally receives insurance reimbursement several months later

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County woman has finally received reimbursement from an insurance company after a freak accident damaged her car.
Carolyn Chambliss’ car hit a hole at the Fast Mart Hull Street Road location. It got stuck and had to be pulled out of the hole by a tow truck.
The cost to repair it wasn’t a lot but Chambliss called 12 On Your Side for help after getting the run-around for months.
Chambliss says she just wanted to be repaid for the money she spent to have her car repaired after that freak accident that was not her fault.
Carolyn was all smiles holding an envelope from Liberty Mutual Insurance.
“Wow. This is it! The same amount that I paid out for repairs,” she said.
Carolyn paid $389 out of pocket to her 2018 Nissan Sentra after she pulled into FastMart Hull Street Road to get gas and drove into a hole. She believes someone failed to replace the cover over the opening after a gasoline tanker finished refueling an underground tank and left.
Liberty Mutual, the company where customers “only pay for what they need,” has been tight-lipped about an explanation for the 8-month long delay in reimbursing Carolyn for the damages. In fact, when Investigator Diane Walker started emailing and asking questions, Liberty Mutual would only issue a statement thanking NBC12 for bringing the problem to their attention and added they would have someone look into it.
Walker’s inquiries were enough to put the process in motion. The insurance check arrived at Carolyn’s home about two weeks later.
“Since I called him three times and he didn’t respond, I had two other possibilities either legal aid or Channel 12. I chose Channel 12, and I got results,” she said.
Carolyn says she had to dip into her savings to repair her car. So, she’s happy now to have the money back in her savings account - just in case something bizarre happens again.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.