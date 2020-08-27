Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by over 1,000 statewide | Positivity rate rises to 6.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 117,592 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - a 1,013 case increase since Thursday.
The state totals stand at 2,550 deaths with 9,460 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,661,712 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, rose slightly to 6.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eleven new outbreaks were reported on Friday; the total number is now 826. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,355 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,671 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,974 cases, 263 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Henrico: 4,510 cases, 376 hospitalizations, 193 deaths
- Richmond: 3,795 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 47 deaths
- Hanover: 768 cases, 83 hospitalizations, 34 deaths
- Petersburg: 611 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
- Goochland: 214 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
