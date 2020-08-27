Va. organization to send volunteers, relief resources to victims of Hurricane Laura

Va. organization to send volunteers, relief resources to victims of Hurricane Laura
God's Pit Crew (Source: WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan | WDBJ | August 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 3:49 PM

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-profit local crisis response team of God’s Pit Crew in Danville is preparing volunteers and supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

According to the organization, a team of volunteers will leave from the GPC Distribution center Friday morning at 6 and make their way to Lake Charles, LA. Shipments of Blessing Buckets, bottled water, Gatorade and life-sustaining products will also be making their way to victims of the storm.

Click here for more on God’s Pit Crew.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.