School leaders in Henrico to discuss role of resource officers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Henrico will be discussing the role of school resource officers in a school board meeting today.
During the meeting, school leaders will hear an update on how the resource officers are being trained ahead of the new school year, specifically with the virtual start.
The school board meeting will take place on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.
For those who wish to attend the meeting, you must wear a mask and pass a health screening.
