Richmond police identify homicide victim found shot in vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man who died after being shot over the weekend.
Police were called around 3 a.m. on Aug. 22 to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue.
At the scene, they found a man in his 20s, identified as Jamarea D. Whitlow, inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
