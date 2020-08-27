Richmond man sentenced to over 12 years in prison on drug-related charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man was sentenced on Thursday to over 12 years in prison on drug-related charges.
According to a release, Demond Mitchell, 32, was selling cocaine and other controlled substances on Grayson Street, in the area of East Ladies Mile Road.
Officials said officers approached one customer after they saw Mitchell make several hand-to-hand transactions. Police said the customer dropped a user-quantity amount of cocaine on the ground.
“Another police officer went to the area where Mitchell had put down a small black bag that Mitchell was utilizing,” a release said.
Officials said they found over 41 grams of cocaine in the bag, “including some packaged in little bag corners for distribution.”
“The officers also recovered 2.79 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, a potent and potentially deadly fentanyl analogue,” a release said.
