Radford University suspends Theta Chi Fraternity’s local chapter and eight members over COVID-19 related violations

Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said, “As a University, we have been very clear with individual students and all organizations that we have a no tolerance policy for the blatant disregard of public health guidelines and University expectations, as well as the safety and well-being of our broader community. This fraternity has admitted to hosting gatherings, but is also suspected of ridiculing those who follow public health guidance, such as wearing face coverings, and misleading Radford University and public health officials. It has been reported that the local organization is allegedly advising its members and those attending their gatherings to not seek testing or to only do so outside of the local area in an effort to hide potential positive cases. This behavior is not reflective of our Highlander values and not consistent with the caring and responsible nature of the Radford family.”