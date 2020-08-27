Police: Man arrested after shooting gun near school property

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested after shooting a gun near school property back in July.
Nicholas R. Smith is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school property for an incident that occurred in the 100 block of North Granby Street on July 26.
Video of the incident shows a man exiting a black truck and firing a shot into the ground.
The video went viral and was shared widely on social media.
Anyone with additional information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.
