Police: Man arrested after shooting gun near school property
Nicholas R. Smith (Source: Richmond Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 27, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 9:53 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested after shooting a gun near school property back in July.

Nicholas R. Smith is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school property for an incident that occurred in the 100 block of North Granby Street on July 26.

Video of the incident shows a man exiting a black truck and firing a shot into the ground.

The video went viral and was shared widely on social media.

Anyone with additional information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

