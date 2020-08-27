Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting at 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the victim and suspect in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven store in the city.
Police were called to the store at the intersection of Chamberlayne and Azalea avenues around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found Vanterry M. Fields, a man in his 50s, in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Craig Maryland was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
“Detectives have determined the victim and suspect, who knew each other, got into a fight, which led to the shooting,” a release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
