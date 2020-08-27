Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at 7-Eleven

Police are investigating. (Source: NBC12)
By Hannah Smith | August 27, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 10:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Richmond.

Police were called to the store at the intersection of Chamberlayne and Azalea avenues around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a man is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

