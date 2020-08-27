Norfolk police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Norfolk police officer is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man while he was off duty.
News outlets report that Norfolk police said in a news release that 34-year-old Edmund Hoyt turned himself in at the Chesapeake City Jail on Thursday at the direction of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Hoyt is jailed without bond in the Jan. 19 shooting death of 42-year-old Kelvin White.
WTKR reports that on Jan. 19, police said Hoyt confronted White after receiving a call that a family member had been threatened with a weapon.
Authorities said Hoyt, who was off-duty, shot him.
