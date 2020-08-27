News to Know for Aug. 27: Laura makes landfall; RPS Chromebooks delayed; Henrico resource officers; Hanover school names poll; Richmond jail COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid-90s.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday for potential impacts from the remnants of Laura.
Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with the ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday as a life-threatening storm.
Authorities had ordered coastal residents to evacuate, but not everyone did in an area that was devastated by Rita in 2005.
Officials said search and rescue missions would begin as soon as conditions allowed, along with damage assessments.
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) says about 10,000 additional Chromebooks will not be delivered on time due to supply and demand.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says so many other schools are needing Chromebooks, therefore, there is not enough to go around.
Superintendent Kamras also says the Chromebooks were ordered back in June, but they will not be delivered until September.
School leaders in Henrico will be discussing the role of school resource officers in a school board meeting today.
During the meeting, school leaders will hear an update on how the resource officers are being trained ahead of the new school year, specifically with the virtual start.
The school board meeting will take place on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.
School leaders in Hanover County released a poll with the top 14 potential new names for the former Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
The poll will be available until Aug. 27, then on Aug. 28, residents will be able to vote on the top three.
The committee plans to present the top choices to the school board on Sept. 8.
To complete the survey, click here.
Five staff members at the jail have tested positive and more than six dozen inmates are quarantined because they’ve either tested positive or were exposed to someone who did.
New inmates are booked into the city jail every day and could be carrying the virus. That’s why they’re immediately separated from the rest of the jail population.
The sheriff says they’re strictly enforcing separation, even when some may not want to.
Mass testing will take place Monday, even for those who tested positive to see if they’ve recovered.
The CoStar Group announced on Wednesday it plans to donate 180,000 masks to Richmond Public Schools as part of the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.
The event is sponsored by the CoStar Group, which partners with Virginia Commonwealth University and Communities in Schools for the drive.
The first 90,000 masks have been donated to be included in the students’ PPE kits, and the second 90,000 masks will feature designs created by RPS students. The second round of masks will be given out later this year.
