Man charged with spray painting swastika, white supremacist graffiti in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say community tips led to the arrest of a man who is accused of spray painting racist graffiti on a Richmond business.
According to police, Ryan Evans spray-painted a swastika and other white supremacist graffiti on the wall of a business in the 2900 block of West Broad Street on June 28.
Evans is also charged with indecent exposure for an incident on July 16 as well as public urination on Aug. 11. Police say he was also served a probation violation.
Anyone with additional information about Evans is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
