Lighten your load: Getting kids to help around the house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many parents who are working from home and having to handle the kids at the same time - are feeling the pinch.
Maid Right knows cleaning - and you probably need your house cleaned up. So, they’re offering some tips for getting the kids to pitch in, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.
“You’re teaching them responsibility, cleanliness. Right now is probably at its peak given the heightened awareness with all the activity that’s going on with this virus. Cleaning is part of the solution. The cleaner you are, the less likely you are to contract the illness. Just staying on top of it, and kids can play a big role in this,” Maid Right owner John Sanfacon said.
So, for kids ages 2-3, Sanfacon says, encourage them to pick up toys, put clothes in the laundry and feed pets.
“It’s never too young to teach children how to put their toys away, you know how to put your laundry where it’s supposed to go,” Sanfacon said.
He says four to 5-year-olds can help clear the table or water house plants.
“You can build on it because at some point you’re not just picking up your own stuff. Now, you’re helping out around the house. Again, it’s your contribution to the household so you all pull together. you know to kind of just get through the daily grind,” Sanfacon said.
Smaller kids can be a huge help for dusting tighter, hard to reach spaces or retrieving the sock that fell behind the bed. As kids get older, they can help sort and put away groceries, mop floors, sweep the porch or vacuum.
“We’re not asking them – they shouldn’t be using like high chemicals and all that. That’s not the point. The point is early on I think it’s more about developing that level of responsibility. To put things away, to help out within the household. To make sure everybody is safe but also everything kind of gets organized,” Sanfacon said.
You can make the projects fun and game-like as a “mission” for some of the younger ones, to get them started. But at the end of the day, you’re teaching independence and responsibility.
