Liberty students, alumni split on Falwell’s scandalous exit
Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File/AP)
By LUIS ANDRES HENAO and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press | August 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 4:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Jerry Falwell Jr.’s resignation as president of Liberty University following revelations of a sexual relationship between his wife and a business partner of the Falwell family has stirred conflicted emotions at the school founded by his father.

Some students criticized his behavior in the latest of a series of scandals. Others defended him.

His fiercest critics called for an outside investigation, new board members and administrators at one the largest Christian universities in the world.

