IHOP coming to Willow Lawn Shopping Center

“It is with great pleasure we announce IHOP® will be opening at Willow Lawn later this year,” said Deirdre Johnson, Vice President of Asset Management for Federal Realty investment Trust. “With such a diverse menu selection that expands beyond breakfast, IHOP® will have tremendous appeal to our Willow Lawn customers. Whether someone is needing to fuel up with a healthy grilled chicken salad after a rigorous workout at one of our fitness studios or a family is looking for an affordable brunch, IHOP® is able to accommodate, with dine-in, outdoor dining and to-go options.”