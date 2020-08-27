IHOP coming to Willow Lawn Shopping Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - IHOP announced Thursday that it will be opening a new location in the Willow Lawn Shopping Center later this year.
The new location will be between Alpha Comics and European Wax.
“It is with great pleasure we announce IHOP® will be opening at Willow Lawn later this year,” said Deirdre Johnson, Vice President of Asset Management for Federal Realty investment Trust. “With such a diverse menu selection that expands beyond breakfast, IHOP® will have tremendous appeal to our Willow Lawn customers. Whether someone is needing to fuel up with a healthy grilled chicken salad after a rigorous workout at one of our fitness studios or a family is looking for an affordable brunch, IHOP® is able to accommodate, with dine-in, outdoor dining and to-go options.”
The IHOP will wire for 60 new positions. There will also be indoor and outdoor dining available to customers and will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Twenty-four-hour service might be considered on Friday and Saturday depending on demand.
“We are very excited to open an IHOP® at this location in Willow Lawn,” said Sunil Shrestha, owner and operator of the IHOP® franchise at Willow Lawn. “We’ve been targeting the area for some time. The central location and space is perfect for us.”
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.