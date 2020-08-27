House committee votes to expand workers’ comp, mandate paid quarantine leave

Paid leave has been a major priority for advocacy groups as coronavirus outbreaks are reported at grocery stores, poultry plants, senior living facilities and other businesses across the state. Supporters, including SEIU Virginia 512, a union representing county employees and home care workers, argued that many public-facing employees aren’t eligible for sick time and put communities at risk if they can’t take time off after potential exposures. The risk has been especially acute for Virginia’s Latino community, who are more likely to work in jobs without paid leave and other benefits.