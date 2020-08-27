House committee votes to expand workers’ comp, mandate paid quarantine leave

Virginia workers scored a preliminary victory on Wednesday when a House committee approved two bills on workers’ compensation and paid quarantine leave — both major concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without paid time off, workers are being asked to choose between their jobs and their family’s health,” said Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, whose legislation would require employers to provide paid leave to any employee who works at least 20 hours a week.
The bill passed the committee on a 13-9 party-line vote with Democrats supporting and Republicans opposed — and against the objections of business organizations who argued the mandate would be too expensive for companies already working to provide time off for their employees.
Paid leave has been a major priority for advocacy groups as coronavirus outbreaks are reported at grocery stores, poultry plants, senior living facilities and other businesses across the state. Supporters, including SEIU Virginia 512, a union representing county employees and home care workers, argued that many public-facing employees aren’t eligible for sick time and put communities at risk if they can’t take time off after potential exposures. The risk has been especially acute for Virginia’s Latino community, who are more likely to work in jobs without paid leave and other benefits.
“One of our community members works in the construction industry and had several workers test positive about a month ago,” said Luis Aguilar, the Virginia state director of CASA, a nonprofit that advocates for Latinos and immigrants. “He had to self-quarantine, took home no pay, risked losing his job and earned no income while making the tough decision to stay at home for the protection of others and for his recovery.”
Opponents of the legislation said that the federal government’s first coronavirus response act already mandated paid time off for many employees. But the final bill included significant loopholes, exempting many small and large companies and health care providers.
Guzman’s bill aims to close those gaps at the state level, requiring almost all employers to provide two weeks of paid quarantine leave for workers who test positive for COVID-19. The bill would extend paid time off for employees who needed to get tested or self-quarantine after potential exposure. Workers could also take leave to care for family members who tested positive or were required to quarantine.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.