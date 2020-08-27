Henrico Schools adopts new, more inclusive nondiscrimination policies

Specific complaints of alleged discrimination or harassment against students or personnel based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, disability, status as a veteran, genetic information, or race, color, national origin, religion, or a disability, including matters under Title II, including Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title IX, Title VI, Title VII, or any other characteristic protected by law should be filed with the person holding the following position: