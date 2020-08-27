Henrico Schools adopts new, more inclusive nondiscrimination policies

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has adopted new and more inclusive nondiscrimination policies for the school division.
Both policies were voted on unanimously to approve the revisions and take effect immediately.
“One policy is more overarching, while the other is aimed specifically at protecting students’ access to programs,” a release said.
You can read the text of the new adoptions below:
The adopted text of P1-03 reads:
“The Henrico County School Board is committed to nondiscrimination with regard to sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, disability, status as a veteran, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. This commitment prevails in all of its policies and practices concerning staff, students, educational programs and services, and individuals and entities with whom the Board does business.”
The second, P6-04-007, concerning students, reads:
“Each student shall have access to programs, services, and activities regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, religion, ancestry, age, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, disability, status as a veteran, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law, hereinafter referred to as protected group status.”
Specific complaints of alleged discrimination or harassment against students or personnel based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, disability, status as a veteran, genetic information, or race, color, national origin, religion, or a disability, including matters under Title II, including Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title IX, Title VI, Title VII, or any other characteristic protected by law should be filed with the person holding the following position:
