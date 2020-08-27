Henrico police investigating shooting along Mechanicsville Turnpike

By NBC12 Newsroom | August 27, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 7:15 PM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting along the Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Thursday afternoon near the Interstate 64 exit and a McDonald’s in the eastern part of the county.

A window of the McDonald’s was broken and several evidence markers were placed on the roadway in the area.

Henrico police said there are also reports that a vehicle struck several other cars when it left the area.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

