Henrico police investigating shooting along Mechanicsville Turnpike

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting along the Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Thursday afternoon near the Interstate 64 exit and a McDonald’s in the eastern part of the county.
A window of the McDonald’s was broken and several evidence markers were placed on the roadway in the area.
Henrico police said there are also reports that a vehicle struck several other cars when it left the area.
No injuries were reported at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
