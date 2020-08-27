Henrico police continue to investigate 2007 murder at motel

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are asking for anyone to come forward with any information in connection to a murder that happened at the former Legacy Inn in 2007.
Police were called to the motel in the 5200 hundred block of Airport Square Lane on April 4, 2007, after there were reports of a man shot in the chest.
Officers said that the day before, Gary Post, Sr., and his two sons, had checked into a room at the Legacy Inn. They were planning on flying to Texas in the morning for a wedding.
While they moved items between their car and room on April 4, police said four men went into their room and demanded money.
“Mr. Post and sons had put their hands up, telling the suspects that they would not give them any problems. The suspects began retreating out of the room when one of the suspects shot Mr. Post,” a release from Henrico police said.
Post later died due to his injuries.
Witnesses told police they saw the suspect get into a silver-colored vehicle before driving away. Witnesses also said they saw the vehicle driving in and out of the motel all day.
“The criminal investigators, in this case, had previously developed some useful information in the case. The investigations team is hoping someone in the community has additional information to move this case forward,” the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
