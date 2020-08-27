Henrico church collecting headphones, earbuds for students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As students get back to learning this fall, a Henrico Church is working to help some of the youngest members of the community.
Discovery United Methodist Church has partnered with Henrico County Public Schools to collect a specific piece of equipment students will need for online classes this year.
“They said one of the biggest needs right now was 1,000 headphones and earbuds,” said Hannah Bryn, Minister of Community Discipleship & Youth, Discovery UMC.
“It was wow, this is a huge goal,” said Discovery UMC Lead Pastor Adam Sowder. “It’s a very ambitious goal that we’re trying to accomplish. It was kind of a question - can we do it?”
Sowder and Bryn reached out to several community partners and are now calling on the community to help meet this goal.
“It’s been phone calls to our own congregation members just seeing what they will be able to help us with,” Bryn added.
Bryn works with youth at the church and said while this type of equipment may not typically be on the back to school list, this year, it is important with students learning online.
“Even with parents working from home, it’s helpful for students to have their own way of hearing during that,” she added.
Even though this effort started Monday, Bryn said they have already gotten pledges in order to meet that goal of 1,000. However, church leaders are not stopping there.
“I’m sure it’s a good number from the county, but I’m sure it’s just a small representation of people who need something like that,” Sowder said.
Sowder added if other school systems are looking for help, Discovery UMC is ready to assist.
The church is accepting earbuds and headphones through Sept. 6. You can drop them off at the church Sunday-Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. or contact Hannah Bryn through outreach@discoverymethodist.org to arrange other drop-off options.
However, Bryn does request the headphones and earbuds have a microphone attached so the students can take part in the lessons.
“It’s so encouraging to hear how people do want to help; they do want to be a part of the community,” Sowder said. “I think that so important no matter what is going on.”
Students with HCPS are scheduled to return to learning on Sept. 8.
