Four suspects arrested in Stafford hotel

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say four suspects were arrested in a hotel located in Stafford.
On Aug. 26 at approximately 8:46 p.m., deputies received information that a person of interest was staying at the Clarion Inn.
Deputies say they located Justin Wilhelm, 37, of Dumfries in one of the hotel rooms and confirmed he was wanted in several jurisdictions.
Wilhelm had two active King George County warrants for failing to comply with pretrial and failing to appear and one active warrant in Prince William County for failing to register with the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry, according to police.
Two other suspects in the room were identified as Ashley Hess, 30, of Culpeper and Samantha Festa, 21, of Richmond.
The fourth suspect was located in the bathroom hiding, according to police. That suspect was identified as Crystal Dozier, 34, of Stafford.
Dozier initially provided false identification, but deputies were able to confirm her identity and learned she was wanted out of Spotsylvania County for failing to comply with a court order.
During an executed search warrant, additional controlled substances and paraphernalia were located.
Police say all four suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled paraphernalia.
Additionally, Dozier was charged with false identification and identity theft, according to police.
All four suspects were held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
