Forecast: Hot and Humid today and Friday, then Laura’s Remnants Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday for potential impacts from the remnants of Laura.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
First Alert: Watching for potential impacts from remnants of Laura Saturday. Severe weather is possible.
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Laura’s remnants race across VA. Timing appears to focus during the afternoon into the evening. Showers with a few thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds. Severe storms including tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
