Central Va. American Red Cross volunteers begin relief work after Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - American Red Cross volunteers are lending a helping hand in Louisiana and Texas. The organization says they have 800 volunteers helping with relief efforts, 26 are from Virginia, eight of which are from the Central Virginia area.
Renée Bullano, a volunteer from Midlothian, is stationed in Alexandria, Louisiana and shared a picture of a truck hit by a power pole, she says she’s helping the two owners.
NBC12 spoke with Bullano before the storm; the facility where she’s staying lost power, so she’s conserving phone battery.
Meanwhile, in Baton Rouge, Michael Rosado of Richmond, says it’s a different story.
“Baton Rouge itself has been lucky because we only got the outside bans of the storm,” said Rosado.
He says he spent the entirety of Wednesday night waiting inside the lobby of the hotel where he’s staying.
“We had winds that were extremely strong and we could hear it going against the windows in the hotel,” he said.
Now, he’s getting ready to move.
“We’re getting ready to go out to other areas that have opened up shelters,” he said. “The damage around here is very extensive.”
He doesn’t know where he’s going, but as a nurse, he’ll be helping with medical needs, as well as some needs of the soul.
“Once people realize that they’ve lost things, that’s when it really comes to a matter of just sitting with them and trying to provide some comfort with their process,” said Rosado.
Rosado says he doesn’t know how long he will be helping with relief efforts but says it will at least be a few weeks.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.