Breastfeeding in Virginia: New law provides protections for nursing mothers but disparities remain

Both a biological process and a powerful bonding experience, mothers and infants have practiced breastfeeding since the birth of humanity. Yet, here in Virginia, breastfeeding in all public spaces became legally protected just five years ago. Now, as the state observes August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month, health care workers, community advocates and state legislators are working together to make breastfeeding more accessible and sustainable for families.
Dr. Porsche Roberson, an assistant professor of pediatrics at UVA Health who practices in Orange, cites a plethora of benefits of breastfeeding for babies. Mother’s milk strengthens a baby’s budding immune system – “it’s like giving your baby a shot of antibiotics,” – and increases cognitive development. Breastfeeding can also be a plus for moms, as noted by the American Institute for Cancer Research, which found that lactating mothers faced a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends babies be fed breast milk exclusively for the first six months of life. But the best way health care workers can support families is by respecting their decisions, says Roberson.
“It’s a very personal choice to breastfeed or not, and it’s up to the families to lead that, not doctors. We should also give [families] the resources they need, whether that’s information about breastfeeding support groups, advising them on what type of formula works best for their baby’s needs, or perhaps referring them to a lactation consultant.”
She stresses to the future pediatricians she teaches that “our job is to support families in their goals, first of which is to feed their baby. … Whether a family chooses to breastfeed or not, they will be doing the right thing by nourishing their child.”
August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month in Virginia, in accordance with the United States Breastfeeding Committee’s declaration of August as National Breastfeeding Month. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D- Richmond, has a track record of sponsoring bills dealing with maternal-infant health and has in recent years lobbied for increased breastfeeding awareness and access. McClellan sponsored the state’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month resolution in 2019 and made history in 2011 when she became the first breastfeeding member of the House of Delegates. The Pregnant Worker Fairness Act, introduced by McClellan in this year’s General Assembly session, became law in July.
