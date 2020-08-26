Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 1,121 statewide | Positivity rate at 6.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 116,579 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday - a 1,121 case increase since Wednesday.
The state totals stand at 2,527 deaths with 9,391 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,642,867 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, stayed at 6.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Four new outbreaks were reported on Thursday; the total number is now 815. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,112 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,603 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,946 cases, 261 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Henrico: 4,467 cases, 374 hospitalizations, 191 deaths
- Richmond: 3,767 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 45 deaths
- Hanover: 762 cases, 83 hospitalizations, 34 deaths
- Petersburg: 611 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
- Goochland: 213 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
