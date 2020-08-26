Virginia Tech football opener vs. NC State rescheduled

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Tech’s scheduled season opener against North Carolina State has been rescheduled for September 26, the Hokies announced on Tuesday.
“After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, our counterparts at NC State and our campus leadership at Virginia Tech, the mutual decision has been made to move the football game between Virginia Tech and NC State at Lane Stadium to Saturday, Sept. 26,” and athletic department statement read. “Virginia Tech is now scheduled to open the 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 19 against the University of Virginia at Lane Stadium. We will continue to provide updates should any further changes to the 2020 schedule be deemed necessary.”
NC State paused all athletic activities on Monday after experiencing 22 COVID-19 cases within the athletic department. The Wolfpack were originally scheduled to travel to Blacksburg for a September 12 opener.
The Commonwealth Clash on September 19 will now serve as the season opener for both Virginia Tech and Virginia, marking the first time since 1970 that the two teams will face off to open the campaign. Last year, UVA’s 39-30 victory in the series snapped a 15-game losing streak to its arch rival.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.