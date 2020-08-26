Virginia man pleads guilty to $1M virus fraud scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a $1.4 million fraud scheme to obtain federal funds meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic.
Forty-two-year-old Tarik Jaafar of Woodbridge admitted Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria that he created four shell companies to fraudulently apply for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
Prosecutors say he and his wife filed 18 separate loan applications seeking $6.6 million.
They actually received $1.4 million in loans from various banks.
His wife, 43-year-old Monica Magdalena Jaworska of Ashburn, is also charged in the scheme and is scheduled to plead guilty next week.
