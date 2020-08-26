Virginia continues Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign to end drunk driving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam launched Virginia’s 19th Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign Wednesday morning. The campaign aims to stop drunk driving and alcohol-related deaths on the roadways.
According to a press release from the Commonwealth of Virginia, the campaign has been modified to address health and safety concerns seen during the coronavirus pandemic. Periods of increased enforcement will take place from Aug. 26 through Labor Day weekend, and resume around key holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
“I am asking Virginians to apply the same collective action and shared responsibility that we have harnessed to stop the spread of COVID-19 to reverse the trends of drunk driving,” said Northam. “The work of Checkpoint Strikeforce is a critical part of our efforts to reduce the number of fatalities on Virginia’s roads, and the message is simple: if you are old enough to drink, act like it.”
In 2019, 18,648 people were convicted of driving under the influence in Virginia. Only a 5.8% decrease from 2018.
“I’m disappointed in those numbers,” said Northam. “We realize that you are hurting, that you are under stress, but please remember that if you partake of alcohol - that you don’t need to get behind the wheel of a car.”
Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign started in 2002.
