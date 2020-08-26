UVA ranked #2 best value public college

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When it comes to the best college value for your money, it’s tough to beat the University of Virginia.
Money magazine just ranked UVA the second best value education among american public universities, behind only the University of Michigan.
UVA came in at #7 the last 3 years.
The magazine weighed what a degree costs against the potential payoff to come up with the rankings.
You can check out the full rankings at https://money.com/best-colleges/rankings/best-public-colleges/
