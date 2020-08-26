27th Annual Chartway American Music Festival goes virtual

27th Annual Chartway American Music Festival goes virtual
The 27th Annual Chartway American Music Festival will be going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 26, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 11:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 27th Annual Chartway American Music Festival will be going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival out of Virginia Beach, will be broadcasted for free online on Sept. 5 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Artists that will be performing in the virtual festival will be:

  • Johnny Rzeznik of “Goo Goo Dolls”
  • Bret Michaels
  • Marc Roberge of “O.A.R.”
  • Michael Franti
  • Moon Taxi
  • Trevor Young of “SOJA”
  • Phil Vassar
  • Larkin Poe
  • Carbon Leaf

To view the broadcast live, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.