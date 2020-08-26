27th Annual Chartway American Music Festival goes virtual

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 27th Annual Chartway American Music Festival will be going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival out of Virginia Beach, will be broadcasted for free online on Sept. 5 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Artists that will be performing in the virtual festival will be:
- Johnny Rzeznik of “Goo Goo Dolls”
- Bret Michaels
- Marc Roberge of “O.A.R.”
- Michael Franti
- Moon Taxi
- Trevor Young of “SOJA”
- Phil Vassar
- Larkin Poe
- Carbon Leaf
To view the broadcast live, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.