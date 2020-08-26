Sheriff addresses work to control COVID-19 spread at Richmond jail

“Right now, what we’re doing is moving people from one area to the next. We’re trying to make sure that we have one floor for that, but the infrastructure of the building often times make us not be able to do that. So what we do is those people that are positive, we put the positive people together so they don’t impact anyone else. Our people that are exposed, we try to keep them together to find out whether they have it and to make sure they don’t give it to anyone else if they’re asymptomatic,” Irving said.