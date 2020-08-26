Richmond police make arrest in connection to man shot to death in home

Javier Simon Velazquez (Source: Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith | August 26, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 4:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a man found in the doorway of his home last year.

Javier Simon Velazquez is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of killing Carlos D. Delgado at Rudd’s Trailer Park along the Jefferson Davis Highway on Nov. 19, 2019.

Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

