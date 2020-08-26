Richmond Ballet announces 2020 season after Nutcracker canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ballet has announced its 2020 Fall season after the cancellation of The Nutcracker, which traditionally ends the Ballet’s fall season, will not take place this December in either Norfolk or Richmond.
To bring The Nutcracker to life, it requires hundreds of dancers, students, musicians, production crew and backstage personnel each performance. The ballet says their safety, as well as that of audience members, was its first priority in making the difficult decision.
“This will be the first time since the premiere of my production of The Nutcracker in 1980 that Richmond Ballet will not perform our beloved classic,” Artistic Director, Stoner Winslett said. “Seeing the joy that The Nutcracker brings to our audiences makes up so many of my precious memories, and I am extraordinarily grateful to all of the families who have made our production a part of their holiday tradition each year.”
The fall season will feature in-person and virtual options for Studio Series performances in September, October and November.
The fall season will include:
- Studio Series: September 15-27, 2020
- Studio Series: October 13-25, 2020
- Studio Series: November 10-22, 2020
Following local health and government guidelines, as well as recommendations from the Ballet’s medical task force team, measures have been put in place to protect the health and safety of audiences, dancers and staff.
The Studio Theatre capacity will be reduced from 250 to 70 to allow for social distancing.
All patrons, who will be required to wear masks, will be assigned staggered arrival times and dismissed by row upon exiting.
Dancers will also be wearing masks, and through creative programming and choreography, those who are not members of the same household will remain socially distant from each other.
“I believe that now more than ever our world needs the arts,” Winslett said, “and that is why we have spent the last several months tirelessly working on safety protocols and programming that will allow us to fulfill our mission of awakening and uplifting the human spirit of both audiences and dancers. All of our audience members, whether they attend in person or virtually, can expect to see extraordinary dancing for extraordinary times.”
