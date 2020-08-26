Police: Woman sought in Stafford hit-and-run

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman is being sought in a hit-and-run that occurred in Stafford County.
On Aug. 20, police responded to the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a head-on collision between a Toyota Tacoma and a Toyota Rav4.
According to the investigation, the Tacoma, driven by Kelly Lewis, 37, was traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway when it crossed the center line and struck the Rav4.
The driver of the Rav4 was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lewis fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive. Police say Lewis is wanted for felony hit-and-run.
Police say the passenger of the Tacoma, identified as Timothy Wade, 37, of Stafford, provided false information regarding who was operating the Tacoma and was charged with obstruction of justice.
Lewis is described as 5′5″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Lewis’s location is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.