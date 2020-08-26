Police: Woman involved in Stafford hit-and-run arrested

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run that occurred in Stafford County, has been arrested.
On Aug. 20, police responded to the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a head-on collision between a Toyota Tacoma and a Toyota Rav4.
According to the investigation, the Tacoma, driven by Kelly Lewis, 37, was traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway when it crossed the center line and struck the Rav4.
The driver of the Rav4 was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lewis fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive. Police say Lewis is wanted for felony hit-and-run.
Lewis is described as 5′5″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Police say the passenger of the Tacoma, identified as Timothy Wade, 37, of Stafford, provided false information regarding who was operating the Tacoma and was charged with obstruction of justice.
On the morning of Sept. 17, police say Lewis was located in Foxwood Village. Lewis is in custody at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Lewis has been charged with a felony hit and run, reckless driving, and a prior warrant from January for failing to appear, according to police.
