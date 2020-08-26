Police: 1 suspect arrested, 1 still wanted in connection to homicide

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said they arrested one person in connection to a murder that happened on Aug. 17 but are still searching for a second suspect.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Main Street for the report of a man lying in a yard. The victim, Antwan M. Bowers, 30, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hakeem D. Thomas, 31, of Petersburg, was charged with second-degree murder after he was arrested in Boston, Mass., after an unrelated traffic stop on Aug. 25. He is being held in Boston for charges there, and will eventually be brought back to Chesterfield for the murder charge.
Police are also searching for Desiree S. Horton, 21, of Petersburg, on a warrant for accessory after the fact in connection.
Anyone with information on Horton’s location is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.