Patrick Henry Half Marathon to impact traffic in Hanover County

Runner (Source: Daniel Reche/Pexels)
By Hannah Smith | August 26, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 9:24 PM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the Patrick Henry Half Marathon will be impacting traffic around the Town of Ashland and Hanover County.

The impacts will be 6-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The following roadways will be impacted:

  • N. Center Street
  • W. Patrick Street
  • N. James Street
  • Henry Clay Road
  • S. Center Street
  • Early Street
  • Duncan Street
  • Howard Street
  • S. James Street
  • Stebbins Street
  • Cox Lane
  • Hanover Avenue
  • Elmont Road
  • Yowell Road
  • Blanton Road
  • Winston Road
  • Independence Road
  • Blunts Bridge Road
The impacts will be 6-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

“During the run there will be one lane closed on each of these roads, and there will be delays at the cross streets,” a release said.

The sheriff’s office, Ashland police and race volunteers will help direct traffic.

For more information on the race, click here.

