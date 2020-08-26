Patrick Henry Half Marathon to impact traffic in Hanover County

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the Patrick Henry Half Marathon will be impacting traffic around the Town of Ashland and Hanover County.
The impacts will be 6-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The following roadways will be impacted:
- N. Center Street
- W. Patrick Street
- N. James Street
- Henry Clay Road
- S. Center Street
- Early Street
- Duncan Street
- Howard Street
- S. James Street
- Stebbins Street
- Cox Lane
- Hanover Avenue
- Elmont Road
- Yowell Road
- Blanton Road
- Winston Road
- Independence Road
- Blunts Bridge Road
“During the run there will be one lane closed on each of these roads, and there will be delays at the cross streets,” a release said.
The sheriff’s office, Ashland police and race volunteers will help direct traffic.
For more information on the race, click here.
