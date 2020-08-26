Paraplegic kitten being cared for at Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A paraplegic kitten is being cared for at the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA after a family found him under their shed.
Paddington is about 3-to-4-months old and is full of energy despite his condition. His front legs work fine, but he struggles to move his back legs.
“We did decide that we think it’s a congenital thing, so it’s not something we can fix,” clinic vet assistant Kimberly Pitt said. “Despite the fact that he does have this issue with his legs, and he kind of had a rougher time since he was found under a shed, he just is the most affectionate thing.”
To help him walk, Pitt made the kitten a miniature wheelchair so he’s able to move around as he pleases.
“I went around the whole shelter and I was like, ‘does anyone have a wheel I can use?‘” Pitt said.
The shelter is hoping to find someone who will be able to care for Paddington full-time.
“I think they’re still trying to decide on a plan for him based on his legs, but I think the plan is that hopefully we will find an adopter that will put the time in and just kind of roll with it,” Pitt said.
