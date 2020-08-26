News to Know for Aug. 26: Thousands evacuate amid Laura; Chesterfield CARES Act meeting; Backpack drive; Lee Statue latest; Back to Learning updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
The best weather day of the week happens today with lowered humidity First Alert Weather Day SATURDAY/SATURDAY NIGHT for potential impacts from the remnants of Laura this weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a drop in humidity during the afternoon. High: 87.
More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said as much as 13 feet (4 meters) of storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.
Forecasters Hurricane Laura is now expected to rapidly power up into a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 hurricane — an even stronger storm than previously expected — as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, gathering wind and water that now covers much of the Gulf of Mexico.
Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities.
Chesterfield County has secured an additional $30 million in CARES Act funding as residents and businesses continue to deal with economic uncertainties due to COVID-19.
Before county leaders decide on how to spend the money, they want to hear from county residents and businesses about where to prioritize the funds.
A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 where comment can be made in-person Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.
Seating will be limited due to social distancing and masks and temperature checks will be required.
The “Ultimate Backpack” program is once again collecting school supplies for students in the Richmond area, and there’s an incentive for the people doing the donating.
The event is hosted by VCU and Communities in School and presented by CoStar Group.
Supplies will be collected on Aug. 26 from 2-7 p.m. at the Diamond.
Virginia lawmakers have advanced legislation designed to make it easier to decertify police officers who commit misconduct and make it more difficult for them to be hired by other police departments.
It would require sheriffs and police chiefs to notify a state board within 48 hours of becoming aware that any of their officers have been fired for misconduct.
It would also require the board to begin decertification proceedings against the officers.
Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania), said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Reeves posted on Facebook that he got tested on Monday after experiencing “mild cold symptoms.”
After getting a positive result, he immediately started to self-quarantine.
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee can proceed.
The judge’s decision clears the way for a trial in the fall.
The state had asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. He mostly rejected that request, although he did narrow the claims that can proceed.
Dinwiddie County Public Schools will now begin the school year with virtual learning for all students.
The school board approved the change in the reopening plan on Tuesday after reviewing health data related to COVID-19 in the Crater Health District.
School officials said there has been an increase in the number of cases and positivity rate within the last two weeks.
The district announced big changes to the first day of school for those who chose in-person learning.
On Sept. 8, only students in ‘transitional’ years such as Pre-K, Kindergarten, First grade, Sixth grade and Ninth grade, will physically go to school. Online students will start the school year on Sept. 8 also.
All other students will go to school on Sept. 9.
Chesterfield school officials are discussing when in-person learning can resume.
During a work session Tuesday, school board members discussed a phased plan that would bring some students back to the classroom about four days a week.
Under the plan, some students would return to school for in-person instruction as early as Sept. 29.
However, the board stressed it needs to keep watching the COVID-19 data and if it improves, they’ll make a decision on Monday, Sept. 14.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will start constructing a modular roundabout in Chesterfield County.
Construction will begin on Aug. 31 on Otterdale Road at Harpers Mill Parkway.
The main purpose of the project is to improve safety and ease traffic flow by reducing the number of crashes within the intersection.
