Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting
By Hannah Smith | August 26, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 4:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man fighting for his life.

Police were called just before 2 p.m. to Cofer Road near Hopkins Road on Wednesday.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

Police also said a vehicle was damaged as it went off the road and caught on fire. A woman inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating. (Source: NBC12)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

