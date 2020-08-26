Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man fighting for his life.
Police were called just before 2 p.m. to Cofer Road near Hopkins Road on Wednesday.
At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures.
Police also said a vehicle was damaged as it went off the road and caught on fire. A woman inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
